Syracuse mother shares what it’s like having a baby during COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — COVID-19 is changing a lot of “firsts,” including the moment parents bring a new baby into the world.

At St. Joseph’s Hospital, those in the Labor & Delivery Unit are working to make that moment special for parents, while also protecting them and their babies.

The hospital has amped up its safety procedures to help keep staff and patients healthy. They’re screening everyone who comes in, taking frequent temperatures, and making sure their staff has the proper PPE.

Part of this means moms can only have one “coach” at their bedside throughout labor, and if that person leaves the hospital they won’t be able to come back in the room.

Ashley Hurd had her husband Chuck by her side as they welcomed baby Oliver into the world this month.

“We felt like we were in a little bubble, we never really left the floor,” said Ashley. Their only visitors were the hospital staff. It’s the new norm that’s helping to keep new babies safe.

“It was weird cause we have a very large family,” said Ashley. Her mom self-quarantined for 14 days before Ashley went into labor so she could watch the Hurd’s other three kids while Ashley and Chuck were in the hospital.

“You really start to miss seeing the people and you know, we don’t have pictures of Oliver with anyone,” said Ashley. It’s a lot different from the births of their first three kids but Hurd is grateful the delivery itself felt the same.

The maternity nurses and doctors are trying to maintain as much sense of normalcy as they can, hoping this moment will be as special as parents imagine it being.

Maternity nurses in the Labor & Delivery Unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital

“You get support whether it be hand holding or the nurse right at the bedside with you,” said Dr. Suchitra Kavety, an OBGYN at St. Joseph’s. “We still all welcome that baby with the same appropriate amount of joy.”

Right now, the Hurd’s extended family can only see baby Oliver with the protection of glass in between them. For Ashley, that’s been the hardest part.

“The window visits have been rough. It makes me worry a little bit that someday I’m gonna hand him to someone and he’s gonna be like what is going on,” said Ashley. “The kids get to see their buddies and grandparents, but they’re also really hard because it’s kinda like hey here’s Oliver.”

Still, at the end of the day, the Hurds know Oliver will eventually feel the embrace of all his family members who love him. Ashley is looking on the bright side, knowing when that time comes, Oliver’s immune system will be stronger.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s gonna be over at some point, we’ll be able to have people over,” said Ashley.

This Central New York mom also has a message for parents having their first baby during the coronavirus pandemic: