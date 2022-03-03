Syracuse, Onondaga County ready to host Ukrainian refugees

(WSYR-TV) — With the war in Ukraine capturing the eyes of Central New York and the entire world, Syracuse and Onondaga County are prepared to offer themselves up as a community “ready, willing and able” to host refugees.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon have written a letter to the President announcing their readiness to host the refugees. According to the correspondence, CNY is a great place for those escaping the war because of the area’s already large Ukrainian population.

“Syracuse and Onondaga County have historically served as a safe haven for refugees from various parts of the world. Our community has long been home to a strong and proud Ukrainian community, joining New York State as home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. This experience makes Central New York an ideal location where Ukrainian citizens can find shelter on a short-term basis until they can return to their homes or settle permanently to be free of unjustified violence and war,” Walsh and McMahon said in a portion of the letter.

The two have pledged to work with the community through partnerships with Catholic Charities and Interfaith Works of Central New York, and as well as New York State.

You can read the full letter below: