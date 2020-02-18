Syracuse University students occupying admissions building for #NotAgainSU movement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University students are occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall, the admissions building on campus, again for the #NotAgainSU movement.

However, this is the first time that students have been told if they don’t leave by a certain time, 9 p.m. on Monday, that they would be suspended.

The movement’s Twitter account and multiple on-campus media confirmed that students were told to leave by 9 p.m.

According to Syracuse University officials, students were told that they could protest at the admissions office from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then were offered to protest at the Bird Library, which is open 24/7.

Students denied the offer and continued to occupy the admissions building past 9 p.m.

#NotAgainSU protested racial inequality and social injustice on campus last semester after several incidents of hate crimes and hate speech aimed toward minority groups occurred in November and December.

As of 10:30 p.m., there are several students outside of the building and inside the building.

The following statement was sent to NewsChannel 9:

“Earlier today, a group of students started a peaceful demonstration in Crouse-Hinds Hall. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Keith Alford, Vice President of the Student Experience Rob Hradsky and Dean of Students Marianne Thomson have been in constant communication with the student demonstrators throughout the day. We communicated that they are welcome to demonstrate in Crouse-Hinds Hall during the building’s hours of operation, which are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The student demonstrators were invited to continue their peaceful protests through the evening in Bird Library, which is open 24 hours and return to Crouse-Hinds Hall in the morning to continue their demonstration. They declined that invitation.



The students who failed to comply with vacating the building once it closed for the evening have been referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for conduct charges, which could include an interim suspension.



We will continue to support peaceful protests that respect the policies in place, including the Code of Student Conduct, which helps maintain an environment that supports all 22,000 students in our community.”



— From Sarah E. Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications

More from WETM 18 News:

For more local news, follow WETM 18 News on Twitter @WETM18News