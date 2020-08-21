Teen killed after waterfall accident in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Aleksander Travis, 18, of Lansing, was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center after falling into a waterfall in the area of Esty Drive in Lansing, according to the Tompkins County Sheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies responded on Wednesday night around 6:47 p.m. for a report of a man who fell into a ravine. Witnesses told police that they were hiking when Travis slipped and fell off of a waterfall.

Travis was carried from the ravine by emergency personnel to Lansing Fire Department’s rescue boat. Lansing Fire Department then transported Travis to an awaiting Bangs ambulance and he was transported to Cayuga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.