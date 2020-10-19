The ARTS Council Receives $20,000 Grant

SOUTHERN FINGER LAKES N.Y. (WETM)- The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes is thrilled to announce receiving a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Folk Arts Program to pilot the Southern Finger Lakes Folklife Documentation Institute.

Slated to begin in September 2021, the Southern Finger Lakes Folklife Documentation Institute is a 14-week, 7-session workshop series in partnership with the Chemung County Historical Society, Elmira College, and Steele Memorial Library. This series brings together community scholars, college students, and the general public to learn how to document traditions in Elmira’s African-American, Jewish, South Asian, and Ukrainian communities. Four teams will each produce one 3-5 minute video based on their research and will focus on themes such as cultural resiliency, regional pride, sense of place, the artistry of tradition bearers and local leaders, and intergenerational cultural sustainability.

Workshop participants will learn the basics of documentary video production, including conducting interviews, filming with a DSLR camera, and editing on digital editing software.

Following the completion of the workshop series, each team will showcase their short videos at a public screening at Steele Memorial Library late in 2021. Additional programming will take place in the winter and Spring of 2022.