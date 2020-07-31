The MOST Museum ready to welcome back visitors on the weekends

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MOST Museum is now ready to welcome back visitors on the weekends starting on Saturday.

Hand sanitation stations are set up with guided social distancing paths. And employees plan on cleaning the exhibits throughout the day.

Everyone that visits the museum must wear a mask the entire time.

“Weekends only, we wanted to reserve the summer camps for the days,” said Stephanie Herbert, Marketing and Communications Coordinator. “As well as give our facilities time to sanitize the museum. It’s important to use to get into all the nooks and crannies.”

Some of the hands-on exhibits will be closed, but new pop-up labs will let kids discover things with a hands-off experience.

Make-and-take kits will also be available to bring a bit of the museum home.