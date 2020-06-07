Thousands march through Syracuse in support of Black Lives Matter movement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands were anticipated to gather in the City of Syracuse on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter rally, and the demonstrators delivered.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, thousands gathered outside of Syracuse’s City Hall to kick off the movement.

Speakers and organizers talked about what steps the community can take to fight racism in Syracuse and beyond.

Then at approximately 2:30 p.m., protestors began to march down South Salina Street spreading the message of Black Lives Matter.

The leaders of the rally were also urging protestors to remain peaceful.

Saturday’s rally was the largest demonstration the City of Syracuse has seen since the protests began a week ago.

The rally ended around 6 p.m., but demonstrators said they would be back on Sunday.

After the unjust killing of George Floyd, protests began in Syracuse on Saturday, May 30, and have continued each day since. Almost all of the protests have been peaceful, with the exception of the first night.