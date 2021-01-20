WATCH LIVE: Three dead after military helicopter crash in Mendon

Editor’s Note: a live press conference is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.

The New York Army National Guard released a statement Wednesday evening saying:

A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the Town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission. The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. There were three Soldiers on board killed in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

My source tells me 3 people are dead. https://t.co/4R5AyPf93M — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) January 21, 2021

Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of the National Guard members who lost their lives. He released a statement Wednesday evening saying:

I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York’s bravest during a training mission. National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget. I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of and in tribute to these New Yorkers who dedicated their service to nation and state.”

Here on W.Bloomfield Rd and Cheesecake Factory Rd. Looking north down W. Bloomfield at scene of a crash further down the road. MSCO and local FDs reporting. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D9Yatvdt5o — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) January 21, 2021

Large first responder scene at W Bloomfield and Cheese Factory Rd. Road totally blocked off. Working to find out specifics right now. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7nO2yy9kBw — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) January 21, 2021

Few details are available at this time. Check beck for updates on this breaking news.