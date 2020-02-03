Three possible coronavirus patients undergo testing in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people in New York City are awaiting their test results to determine if they have the coronavirus.

The initial patient is a woman under 40 years old who had recently been in China. Health officials said the two other patients are 60 years old or older.

All three individuals tested negative for other common viruses. 11 other individuals in New York have been tested but all tests have come back negative.

“Precaution is always the best practice,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference on Sunday.

“Preparedness is always the best practice and that’s what we do here in New York. At the same time, we have to keep this in perspective, there is no reason to panic, there is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about this situation.”

In New York City, public health officials also addressed concerns at a Parade celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

They urged the public to take normal precautions against illnesses and the flu virus, but not to let fears concerning the coronavirus to stop them from leaving their homes.

“It’s really important in this moment where everyone is understandably worried about the coronavirus, we need to be factual, we need to be scientific and we need to be calm,” New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.

Officials said the city and the state are prepared for a possible outbreak. As of Sunday evening, All U.S. citizens returning to the U.S. from China will be tested at seven points of entry, including New York City.