Three Wolcott men arrested after State Police find $900 worth of illegal fireworks in their car

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been arrested after New York State Police say they found illegal fireworks in their vehicle.

On June 27, a New York State Police Trooper pulled a car over on I-81 around noon in Kirkwood after watching the Leon P. Tryon, 29, of Wolcott make some sort of traffic infraction.

During the traffic stop, troopers found $900 worth of illegal fireworks.

Tyron and Garett R. Lavalley, 25, of Wolcott were each charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks.

A third person was charged with a violation level offense for Possessing a Firework or Dangerous Firework.

All three men were arrested, processed, and issued appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court on July 15, 2020.