Tompkins County District Attorney: Fewer than 10 people have reached out about IPD cases they believe were not properly handled

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is an update now about the hundreds of cases the Ithaca Police Department says they failed to investigate over the course of nearly a decade. Many of those cases involving reports of sex offenses.

The Tompkins County District Attorney says they’ve heard from fewer than ten people so far who believe their case was not properly investigated or ignored by the police. Many of those cases have minimal documentation, but the police and the district attorney are working together to do the best they can to salvage what’s left. And they still want to hear from others who feel justice was never served.

“Don’t lose faith in the system,” said Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten. “We will investigate your case and we will tell you in a straight forward way whether your case is viable, whether it’s possible to move forward, whether there was a case in the beginning. These are conversations that we’re always available to have.”

Van Houten is not able to give us an update on the employment status of the officer directly responsible for these failings. At last check, Mayor Myrick said they’re looking to terminate that officer.

