Tompkins County Sheriff announces run for re-election

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County Sheriff Osborne has announced he will be running for re-election this fall.

Sheriff Derek Osborne announced his re-election campaign on January 10, saying “I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far, but there’s a lot more work to do. I love serving our community as Sheriff and I’m asking for everyone’s continued support”.

He plans to begin petitioning for the November election next month.

In his announcement, Osborne highlighted his efforts in Community Engagement, Training, Trust Building, Operational Efficiency, Fiscal Responsibility and Diversity during his first term.

Osborne won the Sheriff’s race in 2018, defeating the other candidates with more than 21,000 votes.