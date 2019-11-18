Tompkins County SPCA investigating two incidents of rodents dumped on the side of the road

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County SPCA is investigating two incidents where a large number of rodents were dumped on the side of the road.

More than 300 gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, and rats were dumped at two locations: Michigan Hollow Road in the Town of Danby and Caswell Road in the Town of Dryden. They believe the animals were left sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, many of the animals died by the time volunteers arrived.

If anyone has information, contact the SPCA’s Humane Officers at (607) 592-6773 or investigator@spcaonline.com.

