Tompkins County SPCA investigating two incidents of rodents dumped on the side of the road

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County SPCA is investigating two incidents where a large number of rodents were dumped on the side of the road.

More than 300 gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, and rats were dumped at two locations: Michigan Hollow Road in the Town of Danby and Caswell Road in the Town of Dryden. They believe the animals were left sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, many of the animals died by the time volunteers arrived.

If anyone has information, contact the SPCA’s Humane Officers at (607) 592-6773 or investigator@spcaonline.com.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now