Tonko, bipartisan group introduces legislation to plant 1.2B trees

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko teamed up with colleagues in the House and Senate last week to introduce the Repairing Existing Public Land by Adding Necessary Trees (REPLANT) Act. The Act is a bipartisan legislation that would help the U.S. Forest Service plant 1.2 billion trees in national forests and support the creation of nearly 50,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

From destructive wildfires to invasive pests and disease, Tonko and his colleagues say the national forests across the country are in desperate need of reforestation efforts. They add that the demand for reforestation has greatly outpaced the current funding available, which has contributed to a backlog of nearly 2 million acres in need of restoration. Each year, only 15% of the national forest tree planting backlog is addressed.

“The reforestation we can achieve through this smart, bipartisan legislation will bring numerous benefits including spurring economic growth and job creation, combatting climate change and replenishing our cherished public lands,” said Tonko, who chairs the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Environment & Climate Change. “I will continue to seize every opportunity available to deliver powerful climate solutions that speak to the urgent needs of the American people and create a cleaner, more resilient planet for generations to come.”

The REPLANT Act will:

Help reforest 4.1 million acres by planting 1.2 billion trees over the next 10 years

Remove the current funding cap of $30 million per year in the Reforestation Trust Fund, making an average of $123 million annually available for reforestation in national forests

Only use funds that are already being collected through tariffs on foreign wood products – it does not change the list of products, increase the tariffs, or use taxpayer funds.

Direct the Forest Service to develop a 10-year plan and cost estimate to address the backlog of replanting needs on national forest land by 2031

Prioritize land in need of reforestation due to natural disasters that are unlikely to naturally regrow on their own

Representatives Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) and Mike Simpson (R-ID-02) and Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) led introduction of the legislation in the House and Senate.