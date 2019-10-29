Top Rochester chefs Dish It Out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dish It Out will bring some of Rochester’s best chefs and food under one roof Saturday, November 9 at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

The annual fundraiser for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children features great food, great silent, and live auction items and more to support the programs offered through NCMEC locally.

NCMEC/NY Executive Director Ed Suk and Celebrity Chef Jason DeLeo, the founder of Meals By DeLeo, discussed the popular event Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It is going to be a tremendous evening,” said Suk. “We are recognizing our 35th anniversary of the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children, both nationally and locally here in Rochester. What better way to do it than to do it through our annual gala, the Dish it Out Gourmet Celebrity Chef Challenge. So, we’re very excited about it, we’re taking over the North and South Ballrooms of the Convention Center. We’ll have 500 silent auction items. We’ll have about 14 amazing live auction items. And of course, the key to the whole night is the 18 amazing Executive Chefs who prepare incredible cuisine for us all night long.”

DeLeo is preparing Coq Au Vin for the competition and displayed a delicious plate during our conversation. “I’m doing Coq Au Vin for the competition, and we did some spaetzle. It’s a German pasta and it’s a nice fall dish. It’s a good classical French Braise and we had some fun with it. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone again and tasting all the great food. Homemade ice cream, homemade cookies. Sweets are my favorite so, I look forward to tasting everybody else’s stuff and then watching Oak Hill win!”

Deleo added, on a more serious note, “We do a lot of things for a lot of different reasons. This is just a great time to come together, have some fun, and really be part of the community. And there’s really no better cause. I mean Missing and Exploited Children – what else do you get up in the morning for? For me, I tell everybody – buy a ticket, come, try all the different foods, and have a lot of fun. My favorite restaurants, the chefs are all there. And you really get an opportunity to help people.”

Suk said amid the fun of Dish It Out, the proceeds will help keep kids safe. “That’s the most important piece of it for us obviously. We’re going to have a wonderful night. But the nice part of that is that the 500 guests who attend on November 9 – when they go home at the end of the night, they know that they have done something really important to protect the kids in the Greater Rochester area and beyond. All the money that’s raised stays right here and allows us to provide all of our services free of charge across the entire area.”

Get your ticket to Dish It Out today by visiting the Dish It Out website.