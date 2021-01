VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT) – Residents in the Town of Vestal are currently under a boil water advisory.

The town water system lost pressure around 5 p.m. on Sunday due to a water main valve rupture.

The issue is expected to be resolved by Wednesday.

For more information contact the Town of Vestal at 748-6683 or the Broome County Health Department at 778-2887.