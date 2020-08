CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tractor-trailer rollover has prompted the shut down of exit 194 off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The exit leads to I-81.

The truck landed sideways into the median. Police say the driver was not injured and was able to exit the truck.

A news crew from Scranton is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.