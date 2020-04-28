Troy Police investigating shots fired in Lansingburgh

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is currently on the scene around 112th and 113th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Lansingburgh, investigating reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. A man and woman left their home for a drive when a bullet tore through the rear window of their vehicle. The couple drove to the station to report the gunshot, and patrols responded to the area.

Witnesses say they say a suspicious vehicle in the area before the shooting, a white, four-door sedan.

Police detectives discovered evidence in the area, and several units are currently at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.