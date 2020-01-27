Two Broome County residents are being tested for the Coronavirus

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Two Broome County residents are being monitored and tested for the Coronavirus.

The County Health Department says the two adults recently returned from separate travel to China and went to local medical facilities complaining of respiratory illness.

Samples from each patient were collected and sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing.

The health department says that because neither patient was seriously ill, they were sent home, are complying with home isolation and do not pose a risk to the general public.

The health department says it will provide an update when results from the testing become available in the next couple of days.

See the full release here: