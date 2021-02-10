Under Biden relief plan, Erie and Niagara would get more than $669 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Erie and Niagara counties would get a combined $669 million in federal disaster aid.
The plan looks to use $350 billion for state and local governments across the country. 60 percent would be dedicated to states, while the remaining 40 percent would go toward localities.
According to Congressman Brian Higgins, New York is estimated to receive $12.6 billion, while the state’s municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.6 billion.
“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” said Higgins. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”
Here is a breakdown of the funding across Niagara and Erie counties:
|Municipality
|Federal Aid – No Overlap
|Federal Aid – All Overlap
|Niagara County
|$41,000,000
|$41,000,000
|City of Niagara Falls
|$55,000,000
|$55,000,000
|City of North Tonawanda
|$5,612,122
|$6,746,036
|City of Lockport
|$3,775,784
|$4,538,671
|Town of Cambria
|$1,064,145
|$1,279,153
|Town of Hartland
|$738,748
|$888,010
|Town of Lewiston
|$2,922,657
|$3,513,172
|Town of Lockport
|$3,709,633
|$4,459,154
|Town of Newfane
|$1,724,362
|$2,072,765
|Town of Niagara
|$1,479,160
|$1,778,020
|Town of Pendleton
|$1,254,653
|$1,508,152
|Town of Porter
|$1,209,197
|$1,453,512
|Town of Royalton
|$1,387,879
|$1,668,296
|Town of Somerset
|$472,666
|$568,167
|Town of Wheatfield
|$3,347,835
|$4,024,255
|Town of Wilson
|$1,070,058
|$1,286,260
|Village of Barker
|$93,868
|$112,834
|Village of Lewiston
|$475,438
|$571,498
|Village of Middleport
|$324,288
|$389,809
|Village of Wilson
|$225,061
|$270,534
|Village of Youngstown
|$349,048
|$419,573
|TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY
|$127,236,602
|$133,547,871
|Erie County
|$180,000,000
|$180,000,000
|City of Buffalo
|$324,000,000
|$324,000,000
|Town of Amherst
|$14,000,000
|$14,000,000
|Town of Cheektowaga
|$24,000,000
|$24,000,000
|Town of Hamburg
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|Town of Tonawanda
|$39,000,000
|$39,000,000
|City of Tonawanda
|$2,734,367
|$3,286,838
|City of Lackawanna
|$3,283,162
|$3,946,516
|Town of Grand Island
|$3,934,694
|$4,729,688
|Town of West Seneca
|$8,375,130
|$10,067,302
|Village of Sloan
|$656,706
|$789,392
|Village of Depew
|$2,781,670
|$3,343,699
|Village of Williamsville
|$967,321
|$1,162,765
|Village of Kenmore
|$2,785,735
|$3,348,586
|Village of Akron
|$60,977
|$73,298
|Town of Alden
|$1,838,371
|$2,209,809
|Village of Alden
|$473,775
|$569,499
|Village of Angola
|$389,330
|$467,993
|Town of Aurora
|$2,547,555
|$3,062,281
|Village of Blasdell
|$490,774
|$589,934
|Town of Boston
|$1,488,768
|$1,789,570
|Town of Brant
|$379,907
|$456,666
|Town of Clarence
|$6,031,387
|$7,250,012
|Town of Colden
|$615,870
|$740,305
|Town of Collins
|$1,193,306
|$1,434,410
|Town of Concord
|$1,565,821
|$1,882,191
|Village of East Aurora
|$1,145,078
|$1,376,438
|Town of Eden
|$1,409,683
|$1,694,505
|Town of Elma
|$2,171,344
|$2,610,058
|Town of Evans
|$2,983,265
|$3,586,025
|Village of Gowanda
|$478,394
|$575,052
|Village of Hamburg
|$1,790,698
|$2,152,503
|Town of Holland
|$619,381
|$744,525
|Town of Lancaster
|$7,995,408
|$9,610,858
|Village of Lancaster
|$1,869,599
|$2,247,346
|Town of Marilla
|$995,038
|$1,196,082
|Town of Newstead
|$1,606,842
|$1,931,500
|Town of North Collins
|$644,326
|$774,510
|Village of North Collins
|$221,920
|$266,759
|Town of Orchard Park
|$5,458,016
|$6,560,793
|Village of Orchard Park
|$580,392
|$697,659
|Town of Sardinia
|$514,796
|$618,809
|Village of Springville
|$790,671
|$950,424
|Town of Wales
|$555,632
|$667,896
|TOTAL ERIE COUNTY
|$542,000,000
|$680,462,496
|Erie & Niagara Counties Combined
|$669,236,602
|$814,010,367
The House of Representatives has indicated plans to vote on this relief package in a couple weeks.