United Nations International Women’s Day observance ticketing canceled

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The ticketing for the observance of International Women’s Day that’s scheduled to take place at the United Nation Headquarters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

This year’s theme is, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing women’s rights,” for International Women’s Day 2020 according to the UN Women website.

The color theme for the observance is blue and red.

However, on the event website, it stated that tickets for the observance would not be issued amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“UPDATE: Out of utmost caution regarding the developing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation, please note that the Official Observance of International Women’s Day to be held 6 March 2020 at the United Nations in New York will be limited to existing UN grounds pass holders. Accordingly, no tickets will be issued. The planned public ticket distribution scheduled for today March 5 and tomorrow morning March 6 will no longer take place. We encourage everybody to tune in and watch the event live at https://www.un.org/webcast/schedule/latest.html. UN Women sincerely regrets any inconvenience this may cause. “