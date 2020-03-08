UPDATE: Central Square teen killed in crash on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) – A Central Square teen was killed Saturday after a two-car crash on Syracuse’s North Side.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Court Street and Carbon Street around 12:30 p.m. after a sedan and an SUV collided.

Several people in both vehicles had to be taken to the hospital with injuries, including 18-year-old Jarrett Wells of Central Square. Wells did not survive.

The condition of the other victims is currently unknown.

Syracuse Police say their investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (315) 442-5200.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.