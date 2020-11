SENACA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- The search continues for the missing incarcerated parolee 29-year-old, Kevin Witt. He was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. during a work detail outside the secure area on the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County.

State Police have developed information that Witt may be headed to the Ithaca-Tompkins County area.

UPDATE: State Police have developed information that escaped parolee Kevin Witt may be in or headed to the Ithaca-Tompkins County area. Anyone with information on this case should call State Police at (585) 398-4100, or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/BfwGgCBdpz — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 11, 2020

Anyone with information on this case should call State Police at (585)- 398-4100, or dial 911.