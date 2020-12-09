ValleyCats no longer affiliated with Major League Baseball

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats learned today the team will not receive a Player Development License as part of Major League Baseball’s plan to restructure the Minor League system.

As part of a statement this afternoon the team said:

“The ValleyCats are surprised and disappointed to learn of this decision by Major League Baseball as our organization has worked hard to develop a top-notch reputation across all levels of the industry. The first-class facilities at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium have been in compliance with MLB standards and our operation has always balanced the on-field, player development needs with the fan entertainment experience. We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with the Houston Astros, one that has spanned multiple owners and five general managers at the big league level. The ValleyCats have consistently worked with their affiliate to prioritize player development as evidenced by the 80+ former ‘Cats who have made it to Major League Baseball, the team’s eight Stedler Division titles, and three New York-Penn League championships.”

The statement went on to say the franchise is committed to providing professional baseball to the Capital Region. The ValleyCats expect to have more details regarding their plans in the near future.