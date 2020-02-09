Vehicle destroyed by flames on Route 15 Highway

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (FNN/WETM) – According to our media partner First News Now, Liberty fire crews responded to a reported passenger vehicle fire along Route 15 Highway in the northbound lane near Mile Marker 161 (just before Liberty) in Jackson Township around 12:37 a.m.

A tanker from Blossburg Fire Department was requested around 12:42 a.m. for mutual aid.

Multiple calls from drivers were made about the fire to the Tioga County 911 Center.

Liberty fire personnel arrived on scene by 12:45 a.m. and they confirmed one vehicle fully involved.

The driver was reported to have exited the vehicle and was with another driver who stopped to help, by the time fire crews arrived on scene. There seemed to be no injuries to the driver of the vehicle fire.

The fire was brought under control around 12:56 a.m. and was reported out by 1:08 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene sometime after 1:00 a.m. to investigate the incident and talk with the driver.

PennDOT was also notified about icy road conditions due to fire crews fighting the fire.

Traffic was affected along the northbound lanes as firefighters battled to knock down the flames and extinguished the fire.

Blossburg crews were back in their station around 137AM.

Around 1:45 a.m. Shawn’s Towing of Blossburg arrived on the scene and removed the 2020 Subaru that had less than 1,000 miles on it before it was destroyed by flames.

A PennDOT crew arrived on scene by 1:57 a.m. to treat the roadway which had become icy dure to the water runoff from putting out the vehicle fire.

Liberty fire crews were finally cleared from the scene by 2:04 a.m.

A job well done by both Liberty and Blossburg firefighters.