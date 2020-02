Viewers weigh in on the Best Slice in CNY

(WSYR-TV/WETM) – Sunday isn’t just Oscar day, it’s National Pizza Day!

Robert Hackford and Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel asked you on Facebook Live to chime in with your favorite place to grab a slice of pizza in central New York.

Whether you look at this to see if your favorite place is on the list or you use it to try something new, here’s a list of some of the places that were mentioned.

Giovanni’s Big Cheese in Oneida

Francesca’s in Liverpool

Pepi’s in Oneida

Cam’s Pizzeria

Pavones in Syracuse

Mamma Mia’s in Auburn

Paladino’s in Cicero

Mario and Salvos in Syracuse

Tony’s on Jay in Rome

NY Pizzeria in Moravia

Pizza Man in Baldwinsville

Twin Trees Too in Syracuse

Antonio’s in Liverpool

Little Mac’s Pizzeria in Syracuse

O.I.P

Robbie T’s Pizza in Jamesville

Sweet Basil in Tully

Bianchi’s Pizza Pad in Solvay

Toss ‘n’ Fire Pizza in Syracuse

Pizza Villa in Oswego

Nino’s in Auburn

Mama Gina’s in Fulton

Red Baron in Fulton

Rosie’s Corner in Brewerton

Giuseppe’s in Sterling

Doc’s Pizzeria in Camillus

Twin Trees III in Cicero

The Pizza Cutters in Lyncourt

NY Pizzeria in Cato

Little Italy Pizzeria in Homer

Joe and Vinny’s Pizzeria in Sherburne

Gus’s in union Springs

Angelo’s in Auburn

Caz Pizza in Cazenovia

Sal’s Pizzeria in Ithaca

Valentine’s Pizza & Deli in Skaneateles

O’Scugnizzo Pizza in Utica

Kostas Pizza House in East Syracuse

Apizza Regionale in Syracuse

Village Pizzeria in Hannibal

San Remo Pizza in Syracuse

Nonna Dina Pizzeria in Central Square

Stefano’s Pizzeria in Pulaski

Pizza Boise in Marcellus

Johnny Mac’s Pizzeria in Syracuse

Rinaldo’s Pizzeria in Elbridge

GJP Italian Eatery in Oswego

Utica Pizza Company