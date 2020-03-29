Virtual resources for kids bored at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – For families practicing social distancing, KidsOutAndAbout.com provides resources to connect, engage and educate children to the outside world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the website’s events have been canceled. Thus, KidsOutAndAbout.com began collecting hundreds of online events, classes and 24/7 experiences into one easy-to-search place.

The website contains educational activities for kids such as:

Virtual daily chapter readings of books

Daily online Cincinnati Zoo tours (every weekday at 3 p.m.)

Zoo projects at home

Drawing webcast events for young artists

And more on their website

Here are links to specific online resources on their site:

Debra Ross, the site’s founder and publisher, says they’ve noticed a 15% increase in visits to the website in the past two weeks.

She said with their online calendar, you can pencil in some educational screen time with your kids.

“Every morning, you can go and see and you can schedule your day around going online at 1 o’clock or 3 o’clock,” said Ross. “You know there are story-times and animal feedings, and performances, learning experiences, science experiments, so you could do that.”

Ross also said that people are taking this time to plan ahead for better times.

“Our summer camp pages, they’re hopping,” said Ross. “We encourage people to dream a little, and part of what we need to do is dream about a positive, at the end of this, see the light at the end of the tunnel.”