Virtual summer camps for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Kidsoutandabout.com launched a page of virtual summer camps for 2020 to keep your children engaged during the summertime.

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing Thursday summer schools closing for in-class instruction due to the coronavirus, this might be a good alternative for kids to stay educated and entertained.

Summer camps turned to online options to help families during this unprecedented time.

This Rochester-based website provides an array of summer camps that parents can’t imagine would work from home. The camps are fun for the kids but also informative so the learning doesn’t have to stop.

Children can learn how to code, practice their martial arts skills or learn how money and finances work all from the comfort of their own homes. The list goes on with many more digital opportunities for kids to explore.

The publisher of kidsoutandabout.com, Deb Ross, said summer camps are an essential for childcare when school is out.

“For a lot of people, summer camps serve as the child care experience,” said Ross. “And so just in the sense of helping parents and helping the economy resume its normalcy, the camps are going to be key especially some limited version of in person camps.”

She continues to say that summer camps have gotten very ingenious with turning to online options. For example, the Personal Finance Virtual Summer Camp by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis explicitly deals with the effects of COVID-19. She said this camp can help kids start planning their future managing any uncertainties.