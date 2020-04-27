Washington County face-cover giveaway set for Sunday

A woman in Israel covers her face to protect herself from coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County’s Departments of Public Safety and Public Health Department will distribute cloth faces coverings on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place in front of the Department of Motor Vehicles at the Washington County Municipal Center.

The goal is getting masks into the hands—and onto the faces—of those who don’t have one. If you already have a face covering or mask, please allow health officials to save these for those in need.

The face coverings are considered T-shirt material, 100% cotton, supplied by the Department of Health and Human Services, and manufactured by Hanes. They’re washable and wrapped in packs of five.

If you, your organization, or a community member you know cannot make it to the DMV on Sunday, email the Department of Public Safety with the following information:

Organization or entity name

Contact name, phone number, and email address

How many face numbers requested

The Department will try to respond within a day, with the aim of distributing the face coverings as quickly as possible