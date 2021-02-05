WATCH LIVE: Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary testifies in Daniel Prude death investigation

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addresses members of the media during a press conference related to the ongoing protest in the city on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced a commitment to improve the city’s response to mental health crisis. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The public deposition will be live streamed at 9:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was questioned about the death of Daniel Prude in a live-streamed, public deposition with City Council Friday.

Singletary’s testimony was to the Independent Investigation Committee in regards to the council’s investigation into the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Prude’s death. The deposition was presided over by Councilmembers Michael Patterson and Malik Evans, who is also running for mayor.

A New York State Attorney General’s investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September after details of Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

Deposition:

Singletary was questioned by Andrew Celli, the City Council’s independent special investigator in the case. The former chief said it was his first time being deposed in a situation like this, and that he had reviewed documents sent by the special investigator’s office prior to the deposition.

Singletary said he was first informed about RPD’s encounter with Prude around 7:25 a.m. on March 23, 2020, via phone call by deputy chief Joe Morabito. Singletary recalled that Morabito informed him that Prude was not in good condition, and was unconscious at the hospital. Singletary said he was told Prude was on PCP at the time of the encounter.

Singletary said he contacted Mayor Lovely Warren to let her know about the police encounter with Prude. At that time the former chief told the mayor he had not seen the body worn video, but would call her back when he did. He said at this time, late March 2020, he did not see the mayor face-to-face often due to COVID-19.

Celli: “Did you explain to Mayor Warren that there were more than one police officer who had physical contact with Mr. Prude?”

Singletary: “Yes, I believe described it as officers.”

Celli: “On this first call, did you let her know Mr. Prude was found outdoors naked in the night?”

Singletary: “Yes. I advised her that he was making irrational statements when the officers were making contact.”

Celli: “Did the Mayor ask to view that body worn camera video on the first phone call?

Singletary: “No. It was a very preliminary call based on the information I received from Joe Morabito and I explained to her I would watch the body worn camera video and give more information.”

Singletary said he told the mayor that officers use “stabilizing” techniques, but did not tell her specifically about the technique known as “segmenting.” It’s a restraint technique taught to law enforcement that appears to be what officers did to Prude.

“I did not use that term segmenting on that call,” Singletary said. “The mayor and I often talked in regular terms, if you will. I did not use the term segmenting in the first call nor did I in the second call.”

The former chief described segmenting as a “new technique” taught to the department in January last year and is a technique when officers place their hands on someone’s head for “stabilization” purposes.

“I just basically said the officers had physical contact with Mr. Prude,” Singletary said of the first phone call to the mayor. “I didn’t go into detail until the second call.”

Singletary said after preliminary assessment of the body worn camera video — by him and the RPD’s command staff — they were looking if there was anything of criminal nature done by the officers in the video. Singletary said after preliminary review, he determined no officer had engaged in any criminal behavior. After reviewing documents, and the footage, Singletary called the mayor again to give her an update.

“It appeared that there was nothing egregious at that particular point in time,” Singletary said. “I explained to the mayor that we were goin to be doing an investigation. I told the mayor there were no strikes, there were no punches with regard to the video. The officers held him down, there appear to be no punches, no strikes and I believe we talked a little bit about the Christopher Pate case on the second phone call, and I said it’s nothing like that. The officers held Mr. Prude down when he tried to get up.”

Singletary said he went over the documents he had about the incident in detail with the mayor over the phone call.

“I really wanted to make sure that I hit certain points — underlined, highlighted — as I was going through the document,” Singletary said.

Celli: “Did you tell her [Mayor Warren] an officer was holding his [Prude’s] head to the ground, while he was wearing a spit sock, while he was in handcuffs?”

Singletary: “Yes.”

Celli: “Did you tell the mayor, prior to going unconscious, Mr. Prude began to vomit?”

Singletary: “Yes. She was asking qualifying questions, ‘what do you mean he vomited?’ I said he was tended to by medical personnel, he was unconscious, and regain a pulse and was taken to the hospital.”

Celli: “At any time in that call did she say ‘chief I’d like to have a look at the body worn camera footage?'”

Singletary: “No she did not.”

Celli: “Did you suggest to her ‘mayor this is a serious incident, you might wan to have a look at it?'”

Singletary: “I did not. I gave the mayor the details that I had. I told her we were ordering investigations.”

Celli: “Why not?”

Singletary: “I just didn’t make a reference to it. When the mayor, in the past when she wants to look at the video, she has made it clear that she wants to look at the video.”

Celli: “Did you expect that once you described all this information to her that she would want to see the body worn camera footage?”

Singletary: “The mayor is pretty direct. If she wanted to see the video footage, she would have told me.”

As Prude’s medical prognosis was not promising, Singletary said he told the mayor this would be treated as in-custody death and began ordering internal investigations. He said Major Crimes would proceed with a criminal review and the District Attorney would review the case. Due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 147, all civilian deaths in the custody police are placed in the jurisdiction of the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The special investigator asked why the police department didn’t let media know about this incident. It wasn’t until Prude’s family went public with the information months later that the broader public knew what happened.

Celli: “When there’s an officer-involved shooting and the media is made aware, everybody knows and the department says ‘yes we are investigating.’ In this case there wasn’t any media coverage of Mr. Prude and the restraints. There was no public announcement of criminal investigation of police officers, is that correct?”

Singletary: “That is correct. At that particular point in time, Mr. Prude was still alive that entire week, and things were taking their course, and the investigation was underway, and there was no conversation about it.”

Singletary says there were no discussions in March about letting the public know about the case but on 4/10 Singletary says he contacted to City Hall's spokesperson who according to Singletary said there were no media inquiries and if there were they would discuss how to handle. — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) February 5, 2021

Singletary said he initially notified the mayor because officers were involved in the incident in a physical nature.

Mayor’s claims

Contrary to Mayor Warren’s claims, Singletary said he never told her that Prude died from a drug overdose, but did say the man was likely high on PCP.

In a September 3 press conference, one day after Prude’s death became public, Mayor Warren said:

“When our officers responded on March 23, I was informed that day by Chief Singletary that Mr. Prude had an apparent drug overdose while in custody,” Mayor Warren said. “Chief Singletary never informed me of the actions of his officers to forcibly restrain Mr. Prude. I only learned of those officer’s actions on August 4 when corporation counsel reviewed the video while fulfilling the FOIL request from Mr. Prude’s attorney. At no time, prior to August 4, did Chief Singletary, or anyone, make me aware or show me the video of the actions of the RPD officers involved in Mr. Prude’s death.”

According to Singletary’s testimony Friday, the mayor’s claims in September were not true, in regards to allegations of a drug overdose, as well as officers being physical with Prude.

Singletary reiterated, on March 31 after Prude died, he spoke with his command staff about whether to move involved officers to administrative duties. He says he and the command staff’s position remained the same: They saw nothing egregious in the body worn camera video.

Text exchange between Singletary, Morabito

Prior to Friday’s deposition

Previous reports indicated Singletary was not cooperating with investigations into Prude’s death. Singletary has since filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester.

In a one-on-one interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she was kept in the dark regarding Prude’s death, adding that that the RPD’s handling if the incident was “clear deception,” and “done purposefully.”

Last month, the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity has cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2. Police worn body camera footage of the incident showed officers restraining a handcuffed Prude, who was naked with a spit hood over his head, before he ultimately went unconscious.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of the encounter with police, which could explain his erratic behavior.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up.

The New York State Attorney General’s office continues to investigate the incident.

An independent investigation initiated by Rochester City Council continues to see if there was indeed a cover-up. That investigation is looking into City Hall, the Rochester Police Department and City Council itself.

Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements, in a major leadership shake-up for the city’s police department.

Protests sparked following the news of Prude’s death in the city of Rochester throughout the month of September. Some demonstrations saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.