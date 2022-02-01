WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EST.

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Tuesday morning from the North Central Bronx Hospital.

According to the governor Monday, new COVID-19 cases statewide dropped nearly 50% since the week prior with case rates declining in all regions of New York. The governor also said that new hospital admissions were down nearly 33% week over week. The governor said that trend continued into Tuesday:

“This is a beautiful sight,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have been waiting for this. It’s hard to believe that on January 7 we had 90,000 new cases in a single day and yesterday we had 7,000. Look at where we are at 50day. That’s a big drop. Look at the progress we are making across the state — it is extraordinary.”

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently on the decline, the governor said hospitals still need assistance, and federal resources have arrived in New York to help health care systems with staffing shortages, including:

  • Military medical teams; 71 personnel total
  • Four more military medical teams approved, two each for Strong Memorial Hospital and SUNY Upstate
  • 110 federally-provided ambulance units
  • 225 New York National Guard members deployed

“There are here because we need them,” Gov. Hochul said. “We need to support our health care workers who are overworked. We already have an overburdened health care system. This is an area that needs major investment. We need to anticipate the future of health care better.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s indoor mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court, as the appeals process continues. After New York’s Appellate court ruling Monday, the mask mandate will be upheld for all public indoor spaces during the state’s appeal process.

Monday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 91,557
  • Total Positive – 5,115
  • Percent Positive – 5.59%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.64%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,191 (+74)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 506
  • Patients in ICU – 1,161 (-16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 701 (-8)
  • Total Discharges – 272,395 (+330)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 87
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,961
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,074
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,894,375
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,996
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 387,188
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONFriday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022
Capital Region87.3581.2277.28
Central New York114.05108.49104.60
Finger Lakes75.3670.8766.09
Long Island65.9959.3153.24
Mid-Hudson66.9060.5656.53
Mohawk Valley101.3596.3594.87
New York City68.4159.0452.94
North Country115.21108.39105.16
Southern Tier99.9995.5392.23
Western New York93.5185.0179.92
Statewide75.7968.1862.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022
Capital Region10.23%9.79%9.67%
Central New York13.46%12.83%12.79%
Finger Lakes11.45%10.86%10.32%
Long Island8.68%8.24%7.87%
Mid-Hudson7.11%6.60%6.23%
Mohawk Valley10.67%10.32%10.43%
New York City5.21%4.83%4.52%
North Country13.80%13.27%13.40%
Southern Tier8.10%7.88%7.99%
Western New York13.76%12.92%12.36%
Statewide7.30%6.92%6.64%

