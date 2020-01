ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - Police in Ithaca rescued a 16-year-old Ithaca High School student who had left campus and was found on the side of a cliff in Fall Creek Gorge.

Police were notified the student was missing on Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. and put a notice out in Tompkins County. A citizen reported a person matching the student's description on the 900 block of Stewart Ave. around 2:15 p.m.