WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Apple holds press conference on Cuomo criminal complaint

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Sheriff Craig Apple is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the Albany County Sheriff’s Office filing a “sex crime” misdemeanor complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The conference will be live-streamed in the above player from the Clarksville Public Safety building in Clarksville.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they have been investigating Cuomo since August 5, 2021. They said a criminal complaint of forcible touching was submitted to their department.

Sheriff Apple spoke with Paul Vandenburgh of TALK 1300 about the complaint in further detail. He said the Sheriff’s Office has faced criticism for not talking to the District Attorney and has faced personal attacks.

“We have a complaint, we investigated the complaint, we’re moving forward,” said Sheriff Apple. “If people don’t like how we’re moving, so be it. But we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to do.”

A criminal summons for Albany City Court was issued by the Sheriff’s Office for Cuomo on November 17. On that day, Sheriff Apple said Cuomo will have to answer to the complaint charging him with a sex crime. He said Cuomo will be arraigned, fingerprinted, photographed and then presumably released on that day.

Take a look at the complaint below:

“Just because you’re a high profile or powerful individual doesn’t mean you just walk away from the justice system,” said Sheriff Apple.