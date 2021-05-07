WATCH: Shocking video captures work zone crash in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Thruway Authority is reminding drivers to slow down, move over and be alert following a major work zone crash in its Albany Division.

According to the NYSTA, the road crew had just returned to their vehicle moments before the crash on April 19.

🚨DON'T LET THIS BE YOU🚨 This shocking video is from a work zone in the #Albany Division last week. The crew was just doing their job. In fact, they had returned to their vehicle 20 SECONDS before the crash!



Don't risk lives – SLOW DOWN, safely MOVE OVER, & BE ALERT. #NWZAW pic.twitter.com/MvEC2ofVLj — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) April 28, 2021

“If this intrusion happened minutes before, this post would be about remembering this dedicated crew. Thankfully, no one was injured,” said the NYSTA in a Facebook post. “Highway workers are real people with families. Protect them and yourselves. Give them your full attention in a work zone.”

THIS❗️SHOULD❗️NOT❗️HAPPEN❗️ – Earlier today, a vehicle entered an active work zone in the Albany Division, striking one of our maintenance vehicles. Luckily, no one was injured.



PLEASE #SlowDown, #MoveOver, & #BeAlert in work zones. Lives depend on it. 👷‍♀️🚧👷 pic.twitter.com/y88nXRH8fA — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) April 19, 2021

New York State Police conducted “Operation Hardhat” last week in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week. During Operation Hardhat, troopers monitored state work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and make sure motorists obeyed flagging personnel.

1,770 tickets were issued by State Police during last year’s Operation Hardhat activities, which surpassed 2019’s total by nearly 70%.