Watertown Police find 110 bags of suspected heroin in vehicle, driver released on his own recognizance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Early this morning, an officer saw an SUV pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed on Court St. in the city of Watertown. The officer pulled the vehicle over and determined the driver was intoxicated and the male was arrested and transported to the station where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

While conducting a vehicle inventory, the officer found 110 glassine bags of suspected heroin.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Karim Mitchell-Rahim of 232 W. Main St. in Watertown.

He has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell in the Third Degree, a Class B felony, Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed in the Third Degree, both classified as misdemeanors, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Unsafe Passing, which are both classified as infractions.

Karim was brought to City Court this morning for arraignment and was released on his own recognizance.

