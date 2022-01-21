Watertown woman with previous felonies arrested for trying to hit parole officers with car

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman is behind bars after an incident this week.

New York State Police confirmed that Tayler E. Glass, age 30, from Watertown, was arrested on January 20 after attempting to hit two parole officers.

According to NYSP, Glass, who is on parole, was approached by two New York State Parol Officers while she was in her vehicle. Police say Glass then accelerated and almost hit one officer, which caused the officer to be feared being killed.

State Police stated that a few minutes after this incident, Glass was again encountered in a parking lot, when she backed toward the second officer, almost hitting her. Glass then physically resisted being arrested.

Parole officers were attempting to make contact with Glass as she was on parole for forgery and burglary after she failed to appear at their agency.

New York State Police arrested Glass for Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class “D” felony; Resisting Arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor; and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Glass was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded without bail because of the parole warrant and previous felony convicted.