Watertown’s ZZ Top concert rescheduled for July 23

FILE – In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The ZZ Top concert set to take place in Watertown now has a new date.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced on Wednesday that the ZZ Top scheduled for this summer in Watertown has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The concert will take place at the Watertown Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York as a part of the DPAO’s 2022 Summer Concert Series.

According to the DPAO, this replaces the original rescheduled date of July 30, 2022, after the concert was postponed in September 2021.

The new on-sale ticket date for the ZZ Top concert will be Wednesday, February 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Those who previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the July 23, 2022 date.