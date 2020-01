WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Richard Baker, 27 of Waverly, was arrested on a Tioga County N.Y. indictment/arrest warrant for two felony counts of Burglary to a residence and one charge of petit larceny.

Waverly Police tell 18 News that the incidents happened in 2019 within the village of Waverly.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Police located Baker in a field on Emory Chapel Road in Waverly after he attempted to flee police.

Baker was sent to the Tioga County Jail in Owego to await further legal action.