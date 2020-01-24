Wegmans starting State-wide plastic bag ban on Monday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There will be no more plastic bags at Wegman’s starting Monday, January 27.

The removal comes before a state ban on plastic bags, which will begin on March 1.

Zach Woolridge, a manager at the Wegmans in Elmira, says that this ban should help the environment in the community.

“The main thing is that we’re getting ahead of the New York State plastic ban,” says Woolridge. “We’re just a little bit before that, and our main point is that we’re able to make a difference in our community in the environment by using less plastic bags after this. Which we fully support.”

Alternative options for plastic bags are:

Paper bags for a five cent donation to the food bank.

Cooler bags

Freezer bags

All sorts of varieties of reusable bags

All of the above options are available for purchase in the Wegmans in Elmira.

For a free option, they recommended bringing your own tote or bag.