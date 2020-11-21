West Herr donates nearly 4,000 turkeys for Buffalo families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– West Herr Automotive Group backed up a delivery truck to Buffalo City Hall on November 21 with 500 Thanksgiving turkeys to donate.

The City of Buffalo tells us the 500 turkeys are an addition to the nearly 4,000 turkeys already donated.

We’re told the Thanksgiving staple is being delivered to struggling families around Buffalo impacted by the pandemic.

Scott Bieler, West Herr President said, “Helping our neighbors is more important than ever this year.”

If you need a turkey this Thanksgiving, 500 will be given away at a drive-thru giveaway on November 23 at 1 p.m. at 1 Seneca Street downtown.