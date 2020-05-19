When to reopen? New York state launches online tool for business owners on guidelines

Live Now
by: WROC Staff

FINGER LAKES REGION, N.Y. (WROC) — A new online tool, created by New York State, will help local businesses know when it’s safe to reopen.

The New York Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool will help business owners know if their business is eligible to reopen, and the public health and safety standards with which your business must comply.

The Finger Lakes region began phase one of reopening on Friday. According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

  • Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
  • Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing
  • Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations
  • Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

