WNY nurses attend Super Bowl in Tampa after winning contest

(WIVB)– Four local nurses are getting the chance of a lifetime by watching the big game in person.

The frontline healthcare heroes won a contest with the NFL and the Pegulas for this opportunity.

These healthcare workers were nominated by their coworkers for this experience. Which started for them on Friday when they flew from Buffalo to Tampa.

“We can’t thank them enough, I don’t know-how. Any days they want switched coming up, I’m theirs I feel at their mercy. All our coworkers who did this we could never repay them you know. We keep sending them snapchats and stuff and just showing and they’re genuinely happy for us.” Kaitlin Floyd, Charge Nurse at ECMC

All four nurses have received their COVID-19 vaccine prior to this trip. That was one of the requirements to going.

The healthcare workers fly back to Buffalo tomorrow.