Wolf: $260 Million in funding will help people with intellectual disabilities and autism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that people with intellectual disabilities and autism and the providers of support services for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians will receive $260 million in CARES Act funding to help continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Wolf was joined by the Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, who outlined to details of funding allocations.

The $260 million will be allocated as follows:

$90 million to providers of residential, respite, and shift nursing services;

$80 million to providers of Community Participation Support services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June; and,

$90 million to providers of in-home and community, supported and small group employment, companion, and transportation trip services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June.

“These dollars are intended to supplement the budgets of an industry built on the values of service, caregiving, and inclusion – an industry hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. Miller said. “To all of our intellectual disability and autism service providers and direct support professionals – thank you for your tireless and selfless work over the past three months, and for your dedication to helping Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve the everyday life they deserve.”