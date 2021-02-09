Wolf administration announces new COVID-19 vaccine joint task force with legislature

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is struggling to fight against a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Today, Governor Tom Wolf and his administration announced it is creating a joint task force with members from each legislative caucus who can share vaccine information, issues, and solutions to the broader General Assembly.

In an official press release, Gov. Wolf said, “We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears, and voices for Pennsylvanians.”

“The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout,” said Gov. Wolf. “Working with leaders from each caucus in the General Assembly, we are creating a task force to ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”

Members of the task force include co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Art Haywood; for the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski; for the Senate Republican Caucus, Sen. Ryan Aument; and for the House Republican Caucus, Rep. Tim O’Neal.

The task force will be meeting as needed and providing updates to the full General Assembly via each of the task force members.

