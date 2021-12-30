Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Woman charged in connection with Wellsville parking lot stabbing

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman was taken into custody after authorities accused her of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Haley Button, 23, was found by New York State Police during a traffic stop in the Town of Amity. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Wellsville police say she was arrested in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of the Wellsville Shopping Center on Christmas Eve.

After her arraignment, Button was taken to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. She’ll be back in court on January 4.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now