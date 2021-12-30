Woman charged in connection with Wellsville parking lot stabbing

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman was taken into custody after authorities accused her of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Haley Button, 23, was found by New York State Police during a traffic stop in the Town of Amity. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
Wellsville police say she was arrested in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of the Wellsville Shopping Center on Christmas Eve.
After her arraignment, Button was taken to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. She’ll be back in court on January 4.
Latest Posts
- Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down
- Man charged with faking positive COVID test result to avoid court
- Avoca woman allegedly destroyed evidence of child rape, pornography
- World War 2 veteran still finding joy on 102nd birthday
- New events at Fairgrounds in 2022; Sneaker Convention, Car Show, Dance Competitions, and more