You can order Girl Scout cookies beginning December 19

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, Girl Scout cookies can be ordered before Christmas.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will begin on Saturday, December 19. The council chose to start the annual program a few weeks earlier than usual to allow girls additional time to collect orders with a focus on using their personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform. Cookies ordered now can be shipped directly to the customer for a fee or delivered for free by girls with little to no contact once local stock arrives in February.

The cookie program runs through March 21.

“We want our Girl Scouts to have a positive and successful 2021 cookie program and are trying to be creative to pivot and overcome challenges they’ll once again face due to the pandemic while also providing them with a sense of normalcy,” says Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “Safety is the priority, which is why girls and customers have options for contactless ordering, payment and delivery. It’s also a chance for our girls to learn digital marketing and sales skills while providing a real-world learning experience about adaptability and perseverance during challenging times.”

GSNYPENN offers eight flavors of cookies for $5 per box. Varieties available for 2021 include:

Thin Mints

Tagalongs

Trefoils

Samoas

Do-Si-Dos

Girl Scout S’mores

Lemon-Ups

Toffee-Tastic

All funds raised stay local. Individuals can contact the Girl Scout in their life and ask for her Digital Cookie link to place an order. Customers may pay to have cookies shipped immediately or avoid fees by pre-ordering girl-delivered cookies to arrive in February. Customers also have an option to donate cookies through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project. Cookies will be gifted to first responders, hospitals, and Meals on Wheels programs throughout the council’s 26-county geographic footprint.

If you don’t have a connection with a local Girl Scout or troop, contact GSNYPENN Customer Engagement at (855) 213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org for assistance and keep an eye on gsnypenn.org/cookies for additional ways to connect with local Girl Scouts and troops selling cookies.