Young Lincoln statue near Hoyt Lake vandalized

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A statue of Abraham Lincoln as a young man was vandalized with blue paint in Buffalo.

The statue is located near Hoyt Lake in Buffalo’s Delaware Park.

It is not clear when this occurred, or if any arrests have been made.

