ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is suing Zoom Tan and a man from Ogden after she said he spied on her while she used the tanning booth.

The woman said this man — Kevin Montante — used a cell phone to record her. Montate was arrested last December and charged with unlawful surveillance.

The lawsuit claims that Zoom Tan failed to maintain and manage the salon and booths.