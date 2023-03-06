ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman is dead and nine are injured — with two in critical condition — after a trampling incident that occurred during a concert at the Main Street Armory, according to the Rochester Police Department.

As a concert featuring GloRilla and Finesse2tymes ended, RPD said that while audience members were heading towards the exit, the crowd began to surge and rush towards the exit.

Police said that three women were found with significant injuries inside the venue. RPD, security, and EMS personnel began life-saving measures on the victims.

RPD said that there were reports of gunshots fired inside the venue, but investigators said none of the victims had injuries that were consistent with that of a shooting nor was there evidence of a shooting taking place at the Main Street Armory.

The three women were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, with one of the victims — a 33-year-old woman — being pronounced dead. The other two are listed in critical condition. Seven other individuals were taken to the hospital in private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Evans said that, while it’s unclear to say what caused the incident, he intends to figure out what caused this, adding that concert-goers should not have to go to a concert with the fear of getting trampled.

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Mayor Evans said. “When you put on a concert in this city or anywhere around the country, you have to make sure that all I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed.”

Mayor Evans said that multiple agencies will be investigating to determine the cause of the stampede. Chief David Smith asks anyone with information to call 911 or send photos and videos to psi@cityofrochester.gov.

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

Video of Coverage:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.