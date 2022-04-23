CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Constantia in Oswego County on April 22.

According to a press release from NYSP, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square was traveling west on State Route 49 around 4:22 p.m. on Friday when she lost control, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Although Daschalee was not injured in the crash, her 1-year-old daughter who was a backseat passenger was transported to Upstate University Hospital. The child later died due to her injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. An investigation into the accident is ongoing. State Police were assisted at the scene by Constantia Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.